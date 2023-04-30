Rolleston Strike player wins $200,000

29 April

A lucky player from Rolleston will be ending the month on a high after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Rolleston in Rolleston.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The Powerball Mother's Day promotion starts tomorrow, with 75 extra prizes of $10,000 up for grabs. All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 30th April and 7.30pm Saturday 13th May will be in the draw to win.

