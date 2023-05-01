ASB Launches The True Rewards Koha Store, A New Way For Customers To Support Its Charity Partners

ASB has opened its True Rewards Koha Store, a digital store enabling customers to use their True Rewards dollars, earned by making purchases with ASB Visa Rewards credit cards, to purchase tangible items for the bank’s charity partners.

The Koha Store is an extension of ASB’s existing True Rewards Store, and will initially support KidsCan with True Rewards dollars able to be spent on warm clothes, shoes and meals in schools for children living in poverty.

ASB recently donated $100,000 to KidsCan following an urgent appeal in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and is currently partnering with the charity to provide winter jackets to children in need.

ASB Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says the creation of the digital store was inspired by its customers asking how they too could help support Kiwi in need.

“Our customers have more than $58 million in True Rewards dollars available to spend and have shown huge generosity when given the option to use their True Rewards to support charitable causes.

“This platform, which enables them to buy tangible items our partners tell us they need, is a practical and affordable way for customers to give directly to charity.”

ASB Head of Community and Sponsorship Mark Graham says with the rising cost of living there’s no better time to support those in need.

“Every day thousands of Kiwi children go to school lacking basic necessities including food, shoes or a warm jacket. The True Rewards Koha store builds on the work we have been doing with charity partners, such as KidsCan, and makes it easier for our customers to help support the causes we are proud to back.”

True Rewards is ASB’s credit card loyalty programme, with each True Rewards dollar worth one New Zealand dollar. For more information on contributing True Rewards dollars visit the Koha Store here.

© Scoop Media