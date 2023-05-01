Cost Of Living Remains High For All Household Groups



Food and housing costs were the main drivers of inflation for all household groups, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 7.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023.

“Food prices increased by 12 percent for the average household, which was the main contributor for most household groups,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

Each quarter, the household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs) measure how inflation affects 13 different household groups, plus an all-households group, also referred to as the average household. The consumers price index (CPI) measures how inflation affects New Zealand as a whole.

