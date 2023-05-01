New Zealand Tech Business Appoints New CEO

New Zealand-based Jade Software has appointed Justin Mercer as its new Chief Executive.

Mercer has been interim CEO since the departure of previous CEO Charlotte Walshe in February. He has been with Jade for more than 10 years, and his previous role was Director of Customer.

Jade Chair Person Sue Suckling says that Mercer’s appointment was fully endorsed by the board and is effective immediately.

“Justin has played a significant part in Jade’s own digital transformation journey and has been a strong voice of the customer for many years, ensuring we are fully focused on innovation and delivering cost-effective solutions that provide exceptional value. This, coupled with a strong commercial focus and acumen, means we are confident Justin is the right person for this role,” Sue Suckling says.

Before becoming Director of Customer, Mercer was General Manager Jade Australia and has spent 11 years with Jade working with customers and partners globally.

“I am delighted to become Jade’s next CEO,” Mercer says. “Charlotte has provided a strong foundation for the next stage of our evolution and I am looking forward to working with our people, partners and customers to deliver further innovation and value.“

Jade Software helps companies accelerate growth using technology as an enabler. It designs, builds and supports world-class enterprise solutions, enables customers to maximise the value from their core systems and to create engaging digital experiences for their customers. Jade also has a strong presence in regulated environments through its anti-money laundering solution Jade ThirdEye.

Jade is fully owned by United Kingdom-based Skipton Group. This includes Skipton Building Society, Skipton International, Skipton Business Finance, Connells Group and Jade, which combined delivered a £298.8m profit in 2022.

Jade has around 280 staff, mostly based in its original Christchurch headquarters, but also in offices in Auckland, Dunedin, Sydney and York in the United Kingdom.

Customers include iconic and respected brands such as The Warehouse Group, Fonterra, Zurich, TAL, Monmouthshire Building Society, DB Cargo, InvestNow and Fexco Pacific.

