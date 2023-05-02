Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inaccurate Reports On ‘Delayed’ COVID-19 MIQ Wind-up Breached Standards

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

News reports on RNZ suggesting the Government delayed ending the COVID-19 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system despite public health advice it should be wound up immediately were inaccurate, the Broadcasting Standards Authority has found.

The Authority has upheld an accuracy complaint about RNZ news bulletins on 19 and 20 April 2022, and ordered RNZ to broadcast a statement summarising the BSA’s decision.

The bulletins reported on the Government’s apparent delay in ending the MIQ system, despite recently released public health advice from November 2021 noting a changed risk assessment meant MIQ would no longer be justified.

The Authority found the items were misleading by omission as they gave a strong impression the advice stated MIQ should be wound up immediately (rather than through a “carefully managed transition” to safely shift to a new system), and the Government had acted contrary to that advice.

The BSA did not uphold the complaint under the balance standard. Noting the standard allows balance to be achieved over time, the Authority found RNZ’s later coverage adequately conveyed the Government’s perspective.

The essence of the bulletins overall was that officials had agreed MIQ was no longer justified on public health grounds in November 2021, but it took another three and a half months, seven rounds of the room release lottery and up to 40,000 MIQ stays until the system was wound up.

The Authority said given the very high level of public interest, ensuring accuracy and balance in the reporting of this story was particularly important.

“With this in mind, we concluded the broadcaster did not make reasonable efforts to ensure the coverage accurately presented the full picture. Having regard to the November public health advice the coverage was, in our view, misleading by omission,” the Authority said.

The items gave a strong message the Government had ignored public health advice to discontinue MIQ immediately and delayed it another three to four months, without adequate acknowledgement of the advice’s recommendations regarding “a carefully managed transition”.

“As a result, we consider there was a real risk that New Zealanders could be misled about matters of public importance through the exclusion of important contextual information, and therefore a restriction on freedom of expression is justified in this case,” the Authority said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties
Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) were soaring... More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Industry Transformation Plan
Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the fishing industry shares the Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries... More>>

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>

INZBC: India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase
The India New Zealand Business Council today releases a discussion document titled: India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase, submitted to the government... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 