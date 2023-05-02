Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Issues Media Agency RFP

Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 4:31 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank


ASB is seeking expressions of interest from media agencies, with a Request for Proposal (RFP) process kicking off today as the bank looks to move from a multi-agency model to a single provider across all media services.

ASB CMO Helen Fitzsimons says strong agency support and expertise will be key as the bank evolves to meet changing customer needs and expectations.

“It’s an exciting time at ASB, with a transformational agenda unlike ever before in our history. As part of this transformation, we want to mature our marketing capability through people, data, and technology to be best-in-class and deliver end-to-end marketing solutions for our customers and future customers.

“In support of these ambitions, we’re looking to consolidate our agency roster and appoint a single media agency partner. With full view of our marketing funnel, we’re looking for a partnership that will challenge and support ASB to continually improve its capability, efficiency, and performance, ensuring ASB and its customers stay one step ahead, now and in the future.”

The bank is looking for a media agency partner to deliver all media services across all media channels including strategy, planning, buying, analysis, and reporting. Creative services are not included in the RFP.

Expressions of interest should be directed to John Small, ASB Group Procurement, (John.Small@asb.co.nz) by no later than 12pm, Friday 12 May 2023.

The new agency contract will be effective from 1 September 2023.

