Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial System Resilient

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

New Zealand’s financial system is well placed to handle the higher interest rate environment and international financial disruptions, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the May 2023 Financial Stability Report.

Global inflation is persisting at levels well above central banks’ policy targets. Although central banks have slowed the pace of tightening recently, the full extent of the impact of previous tightening is still to be seen.

New Zealand households are facing increased debt servicing costs as their borrowing reprices to higher interest rates, Mr Orr says.

“To date there have been limited signs of distress in banks’ lending portfolios, with only a small share of borrowers falling behind on their payments. This reflects the ongoing strength of the labour market and that borrowers have been able to adjust their spending or use previous savings and repayment buffers.”

“That said, cash flow pressures among households and in some business sectors are growing.”

Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says house prices have continued to decline and are closer to being at sustainable levels than has been the case in recent years.

“We recently announced we are consulting on easing our LVR speed limits from historically tight settings, reflecting our assessment that current lending activity presents less risk to financial stability,” Mr Hawkesby says.

The extreme weather events in the North Island earlier this year have caused significant economic disruption and physical damage to affected households, businesses and property. New Zealand’s financial system as a whole has been resilient to these events, and institutions continue to work with and support affected customers. However, this highlights the ongoing need for work to better understand and manage, weather and climate related risks.

The New Zealand banking system’s capital and liquidity positions are strong, with profitability and asset quality remaining high. New Zealand’s banks are not materially exposed to the same interest rate risks which have contributed to some recent bank failures in the United States. Overall, New Zealand’s financial institutions are well positioned to continue to take a long-term perspective and support their customers through the current economic challenges.

 

ENDS

 

More information

Read the May 2023 Financial Stability Report

Media contact:
Oliver Bates
Manager, External Stakeholders
DDI: +64 4 474 8627
Email: Oliver.Bates@rbnz.govt.nz

 

Financial Stability Report

Financial system well positioned to support the economy.
 

Read the Report
 

Media conference

The Financial Stability Committee give an update on the latest Financial Stability Report. The livestream starts at 1pm.

Watch at 1pm

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties
Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) were soaring... More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Industry Transformation Plan
Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the fishing industry shares the Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries... More>>

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>

INZBC: India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase
The India New Zealand Business Council today releases a discussion document titled: India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase, submitted to the government... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 