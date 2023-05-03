Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hector’s Dolphin Death Off Otago Peninsular Triggers Further Action

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 11:41 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

A single Hector’s dolphin has been reported caught in a fishing net off the Otago peninsula. This is the first fishing-related Hector’s dolphin death reported in the area since at least 2012.

“Hector’s dolphins are classified as nationally vulnerable and the loss of any is extremely disappointing,” says Emma Taylor, Director Fisheries Management, Fisheries New Zealand.

“This incident triggers specific actions set out in the Government’s plan to reduce accidental captures of these precious taonga.”

The dolphin was caught in a commercial fishing set net on Sunday (30 April) outside of the Hector’s dolphin protection zone (fishing methods such as setting are prohibited in the protection zone). The vessel, which was carrying a fisheries observer, had been targeting school shark, a common species sold in many fish and chip stores.

The vessel’s skipper reported the capture to Fisheries New Zealand as they are required to do, and the dolphin was brought to shore for the Department of Conservation to send for necropsy.

The South Island Hector’s Dolphin Bycatch Reduction Plan was launched in November last year to strengthen extensive fisheries restrictions already in place to protect Hector’s dolphins. It outlines a suite of regulatory and voluntary measures designed to reduce Hector’s dolphin bycatch towards zero.

Under the Plan, there are fisheries related mortality limits (FRMLs) that set the maximum limit of fishing-related deaths that could occur in an area and enable the Minister to respond quickly with additional regulatory measures to ensure the limit is not exceeded. The FRML for the Otago region is set at two Hector’s dolphins per year, putting this incident at 50 percent of the limit.

“We are meeting with industry representatives and local set net fishers to discuss and develop immediate voluntary measures and collective action that can be taken to avoid any further captures of Hector’s dolphins in the area.

Following this, Fisheries New Zealand will brief the Ministers on whether further regulatory changes should be considered,” Emma Taylor said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Project Huriwaka: Manawa Energy Advances Wind Farm In Central North Island
Renewable energy developer and generator Manawa Energy has secured the rights to develop a circa 230-megawatt wind generation project in the central North Island, between Taihape and Waiouru. More>>


TradeMe: Rents Soar For Small Properties

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said the March 2023 figures show rents for apartments and small houses (1-2 bedroom) soared. More>>


Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Transformation Plan

Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


INZBC: India/New Zealand Relationship

The India New Zealand Business Council releases a discussion document - 'India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase' - and submits to government. More>>


Digital: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone

This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower. More>>



Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking & Financial Inclusion

There is no shortage of challenges in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the US & Europe. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 