After-hours Work Pressures: The Need For A "right To Disconnect"

Over four in five (82%) New Zealanders feel pressure to connect to work outside their normal working hours, fuelling a renewed call for the ‘right to disconnect’.

According to a poll by recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays, 46% of almost 25,000 professionals surveyed “frequently” feel pressure to work outside their standard hours.

Another 36% “occasionally” feel pressure to work outside their normal hours. Just 16% never feel pressure to connect to work after hours. The final 1% voted “Other” and had a range of perspectives, from doing whatever it took to complete the work to taking calls at night in exchange for time off during the day.

“The lines between work and personal time have blurred, with most professionals feeling some level of pressure to connect outside normal working hours,” says David Trollope, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

“To protect employee health and wellbeing, improve productivity and reduce the risk of burnout, employers need to reprioritise work-life balance. In today’s 24/7, hybrid and remote world, they must develop strategies to help their employees disconnect.

“The ‘right to disconnect’ refers to the ability of employees to switch off from work-related tasks and devices outside their normal working hours. It’s gaining renewed attention as a strategy to help minimise the risk of work following employees home or into their evening.”

In New Zealand, the right to disconnect was first introduced by 2degrees.

Tips for employers

To implement a right to disconnect, Hays offers the following advice.

“Establish clear policies and guidelines around after-hours work, including limiting after-hours emails and phone calls,” says David.

“Foster a culture where employees feel comfortable setting boundaries and prioritising personal time. Lead by example and model healthy work boundaries.

“Encourage employees to prioritise their personal time and unplug from work when they are off the clock. This includes taking their full annual leave entitlements and disconnecting from work entirely during vacations and public holidays.

“If needed, provide training to educate employees on the importance of work-life balance and how to manage their workload effectively.”

Tips for employees

If you feel pressure to regularly connect outside of normal working hours, Hays suggests the following.

“Set clear boundaries with your colleagues and manager,” advises David. “Communicate your working hours and let people know when you’re available and when you’re not.

“If you’re feeling overwhelmed with your workload, talk to a trusted colleague or your manager. Ask for support or help to prioritise tasks.

“Turn off work-related notifications at night and take time to rest, recharge, pursue interests and spend time with family and friends.

“Use your full annual leave to completely unplug from work so you can relax and return refreshed.”



Find a balance that works for you

“Everyone’s ideal work-life balance is different,” reveals David. “There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Experiment with different strategies and routines until you find a balance that allows you to disconnect at the end of the day and prioritise your personal life.”

France became the first country to introduce a ‘right to disconnect’ in 2017. Other countries including Spain, Italy and Belgium have since passed similar laws.

Hays conducted the poll on LinkedIn and received 24,759 votes.

