Robotic Marketer Launches In New Zealand Through Marketing Agency Attain

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Robotic Marketer

Robotic Marketer, the leading marketing strategy and planning platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, has officially launched in New Zealand through marketing agency Attain. The launch aims to provide businesses across New Zealand access to innovative marketing technology that simplifies the marketing process and delivers more effective marketing campaigns.

"We are excited to bring Robotic Marketer to New Zealand in partnership with Attain," said Mellissah Smith, founder of AI powered marketing strategy technology. 
"Robotic Marketer's advanced platform leverages the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to streamline and optimise the marketing process. This empowers businesses of any size to create highly effective marketing strategies and campaigns with ease."

“The widespread impact of AI is undeniable, permeating our lives in both obvious and subtle ways. ChatGPT's introduction to the market has highlighted the importance of AI software for marketing teams, emphasising its significance in driving success.”

“Companies are faced with recruitment challenges with a shortage of skilled marketers in the workforce. As small and medium sized businesses navigate this global problem, embracing artificial intelligence is the most obvious long-term solution. We will see quantum leaps in companies realising the benefits of AI in the sales and marketing processes, and it is great that an Australian company has been able to be the first to develop AI-powered marketing strategy technology.”

Robotic Marketer's platform automates the marketing process, providing businesses with a marketing strategy and plan in just a few hours. The platform generates detailed marketing plans that narrow in on target audiences, marketing tactics, and key messaging to maximise campaign effectiveness. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Robotic Marketer can generate custom marketing plans that align with business goals and objectives, ultimately leading to increased ROI.

Attain is a fast-growth sales and marketing agency that has helped businesses across New Zealand develop and implement successful marketing strategies. "Partnering with Robotic Marketer enables us to deliver even more value to our clients," said Sharn Piper, CEO of Attain.

"By utilising the cutting-edge technology of Robotic Marketer, our agency can now deliver bespoke marketing strategies and plans to our clients with unparalleled speed. This liberates our valuable resources and allows our team to concentrate on implementing marketing programs for our clients. This marks a significant advancement for New Zealand businesses in their ability to harness the power of Robotic Marketer's platform."

About Robotic Marketer

Robotic Marketer is a marketing strategy and planning platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The platform automates the marketing process, providing businesses with a marketing strategy and plan in minutes. The marketing strategy technology platform develops, manages, executes, and reports on marketing strategy performance. It’s AI-powered technology extends to a digital dashboard that manages marketing performance.

About Attain

Attain is one of New Zealand’s fastest growing and most innovative sales and marketing companies. In essence, Attain “helps great people to grow remarkable businesses.” The company specialises in SMB and large corporation sales and marketing programs, sales training and marketing strategy.

