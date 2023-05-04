Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Two lucky Lotto players from Stratford and Auckland will be feeling on top of the world after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Stratford in Stratford and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.



Powerballwas not struck this evening and has rolled overto Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

