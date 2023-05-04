How Should New Zealanders Prepare For International Travel?

International travel can be a great way to explore exciting new places and have new adventures that give you a lifetime of memories. You’re one short flight away from an entirely new country, with an entirely different culture – and plenty of international sights to see.

So what steps do you need to take to make your international travel easier and more fulfilling?

Register and Complete Required Paperwork

New Zealand offers convenient registration for New Zealand citizens looking to travel or live overseas. The registration process is free and relatively easy, and your information will be protected by the Privacy Act. Your information is only going to be used in case of emergency. Make sure you register to give yourself an added layer of protection.

Additionally, it's important to prepare all required paperwork for international travel. The required paperwork may vary depending on your destination country. At minimum, you'll probably need identification and a passport. You may also need a travel visa to gain entry to your destination country. Research your destination country for more information on that front.

A popular destination for New Zealanders is the United States. As a New Zealander you can enter without a visa via the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is the system VWP travelers use to complete the online application for travel authorisation for the U.S.

Check COVID-19 Restrictions

It's also a good idea to check COVID-19 restrictions. The pandemic has significantly died down, but outbreaks are still a problem in several countries around the world. To gain entry to a destination country, you may require proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test, or both.

Research Your Destination Country

Spend some time researching your destination country. It's important to understand the nuances of this area so that you can stay safe and make the most of your trip.

Pay especially close attention to:

· Language. What is the language spoken by natives in this area? Do you speak this language, or could you pick up the basics before your trip? Do people in this area speak English reliably enough that you can communicate freely with most people? Do you have a plan for translation if necessary?

· Navigation. What are the best ways to get around in this country? Keep safety, price, and availability in mind. Is it easy to get lost? And if so, do you have a plan for recovering from this situation?

· Safety. Some countries are strictly safer than others. All countries have areas that are safer and areas that are more dangerous. Research and understand these areas so you can avoid risky situations.

· Laws and regulations. Are there laws and regulations in this country to which you'll need to adhere? How is this country different than New Zealand from a legal perspective?

Get Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is a type of insurance that can protect you when you're traveling internationally. It can cover medical expenses you incur while traveling, protect you in the event of financial losses, and provide other types of coverage as well.

Make Copies of Your Itinerary

In addition to registering with the New Zealand government, it's a good idea to make copies of your itinerary and send them to friends and family members. This way, if something goes wrong, your network of contacts will have details on your whereabouts.

Pack Wisely

Pack wisely for your international trip. It's a good idea to start packing well in advance of your trip, so you're less likely to forget important things.

These are some of the most important items to prioritize:

· Clothes. Obviously, you'll need clothes for your trip. But you'll need to think carefully about local weather conditions and the activities you plan to undertake. Depending on where you're headed, you may need clothes that provide extra warmth, greater protection, or specific advantages for recreation.

· Medications. If you have any medications that you take regularly, be sure to bring enough to last your entire trip. It’s also a good idea to make sure your medications are approved for travel to your destination country.

· Paperwork. Hopefully, you've already prepared the necessary paperwork. But you also need to remember to bring it. Pack your paperwork and have a way to keep it safe during your trip.

· Money. Always bring multiple money options, including credit cards and cash.

Stay Safe

Finally, put together contingency plans so you can stay safe throughout your trip. Understand the risks you face and make preparations for them. Commit to staying in safe areas, protecting your personal belongings, and avoiding unnecessary risks.

If you follow all these strategies, your international travel should be peaceful, enjoyable, and relatively easy to navigate. Once you have more experience traveling internationally, you’ll feel much more comfortable with the process.

