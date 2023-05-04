Changes To The Building Code For Plumbing And Drainage And Protection From Fire

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is amending acceptable solutions and verification methods to ensure the safety and wellbeing of New Zealanders when it comes to plumbing, drainage, and protection from fire.

“The changes are updates of existing documents used to comply with the Building Code, they aim to improve the quality and reliability of plumbing and drainage services and to protect people from fire in their homes,” says Dr. Dave Gittings, Manager of Building Performance and Engineering.

“The changes to the plumbing documents include the adoption of the latest version of the AS/NZS 3500 plumbing and drainage standards. These new versions include New Zealand specific requirements that replace several previous modifications to the standards.

“Children and the elderly are especially at risk for tap water scalds, 65 per cent of severe tap water scalds have been found to occur in infants and young children under 4 years old. The changes to water supplies aim to increase protection of those who are most vulnerable to hot water scalding from taps and baths and better protect drinking water from backflow contamination.

“We are proceeding with changes to cite the latest industry standards for fire sprinkler, fire alarm, and smoke control systems including the requirement for interconnected smoke alarms as the minimum fire safety system in new homes. By adopting the latest industry standards and aligning with similar requirements in other countries, we aim to improve the safety of our communities.

“In response to mixed feedback received in the submissions, we are withdrawing portions of the fire proposal regarding protection of other property from fire spread in townhouses and low-rise multi-unit dwellings. Submissions generally supported the intent to increase the level of life safety from fire in our homes but there was no clear consensus on what the technical details of the change should be.

"We have listened to the feedback we received, made some modifications to the original proposals and recognise that further consideration is required for the protection from fire for residential homes and will continue to conduct further engagement on this.

“By announcing these decisions prior to the publication of the revised Building Code documents, our aim is to provide certainty and direction to the sector, to give manufacturers, suppliers and installers time to comply with the new requirements, and to prepare information and education to support the sector and public with the changes.

"We are committed to continuous improvements to ensure the compliance pathways for the Building Code are fit for purpose and up-to-date and support the delivery of safe, healthy and durable homes and buildings in Aotearoa New Zealand." said Dr. Dave Gittings.

The revised acceptable solutions and verification methods documents will be published in November 2023 to allow a 12-month transition period. At the end of this transition period, the previous versions of the documents can no longer be used.

For more information on the changes and to read the full outcomes documents, please visit building.govt.nz/bcu22

