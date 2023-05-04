Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Henkel’s Proposed Acquisition Of The Earthwise Brand And Business

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Henkel New Zealand Limited seeking clearance to acquire the Earthwise brand and business from Earthwise Group Limited.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Henkel/Earthwise’ in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 18 May 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 9 June 2023. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

© Scoop Media

