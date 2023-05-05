Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Honey Industry Welcomes UK Free Trade Deal

Friday, 5 May 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Apiculture NZ

Apiculture New Zealand welcomes the government’s overnight announcement that the New Zealand and UK Free Trade Agreement will come into force by the end of May 2023.

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. The current tariff rate on New Zealand honey to the United Kingdom is 16 per cent.

“The free trade deal is a great outcome for our industry and will improve our competitiveness in one of our largest export markets,” says Karin Kos, Chief Executive of Apiculture New Zealand.

The United Kingdom consistently ranks as one of the top three export markets for New Zealand honey and was worth around $40 million in export revenue in 2022.

“We have strong ties with UK customers, with a long history of exporting high-quality honey products there. However, the current in-quota tariff rate of 16 per cent has been a significant barrier to trade,” says Ms Kos.

This deal will give New Zealand beekeepers and honey exporters a real boost at a time when it is much needed and provides a platform to grow the UK market to the benefit of all parties.

UK consumers can expect to see more of New Zealand’s great quality honeys on their supermarket shelves.

“Apiculture New Zealand has been seeking the removal of these tariffs for some time and we extend our thanks to the government for persevering and progressing this on our industry’s behalf,” Ms Kos says.

 

For more information:

Karin Kos, Chief Executive, Apiculture NZ, 0274 379 307

| Apiculture New Zealand Inc | P: +64 4 471 6254 | www.apinz.org.nz

