Inde Named As First Technology Provider To Win Minister Of Defence Award Of Excellence

Auckland, New Zealand, 8 May 2023 - Inde Technology was named ‘Sub-Contractor or SME of the Year’ at the 2022 Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence for Industry, the first time a technology provider has been named a winner at the prestigious event. The award was presented at Parliament on May 1, 2023.

The Minister of Defence Awards of Excellence to Industry recognise and celebrate the contributions made by companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, dedication, and excellence in supporting the New Zealand Defence Force's capability and operations.

Defence Minister. Hon. Andrew Little says the work undertaken by this year’s finalists and winners has not only strengthened New Zealand’s defence capabilities, but embodied the Defence values of Tū Maia, Tū Tira, Tū Tika, Tū Kaha and Kotahitanga.

“Inde Technology is augmenting with the NZDF Product teams to deliver the new Virtual Desktop for NZDF, which makes it easier and faster for staff to undertake their day to day work, and enables the delivery of new functionality for NZDF. Inde has gone above and beyond to imbed themselves within the team, and on a daily basis share their wisdom and knowledge to ensure Defence staff are trained and able to supported to maintain the desktop,” says Kim Loughlin, Product Manager End User Compute

“It brought specialist expertise to augmenting the End User Compute teams delivering the solutions, and ensured Defence were able to absorb the experiences the Inde team have and that they are help train the team to ensure the End User Compute team and are able to support and maintain the system. The company's focus on delivering value throughout the project stood out,” continued Kim Loughlin, Product Manager End User Compute

Dave Veronese, Inde Technology's Chief Executive Officer, said the team is incredibly honoured to receive this award and for Inde to be recognised for its contributions to New Zealand's defence industry.

“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our team, who have worked tirelessly to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that support the Defence Force's core communication, collaboration and information systems," says Veronese.

"As a New Zealand-owned and operated company, we are proud to have been a part of supporting the country's defence force services. This award is not only a recognition of our teams’ achievements, but also an inspiration to continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology to support New Zealand's defence and security."

Inde Technology has been working with the New Zealand Defence Force since 2021 and says it has really helped accelerate the project along, learning a lot from New Zealand Defence Force, as well as NZDF learning a lot from Inde.

Hear more about what NZDF had to say about Inde in their winning video here.

