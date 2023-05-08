Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Pilot Programme For Senior Entrepreneurs Goes Primetime

Monday, 8 May 2023, 10:38 pm
Press Release: NTCC

The Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) is excited to announce the launch of a Senior Entrepreneurship Programme, aimed at empowering and supporting entrepreneurs aged 50 and above who are looking to start or scale their business ventures.

The Chamber has been selected by the Office for Seniors together with four organisations to run a pilot set to start in March 2023.

This unique programme will provide senior entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to turn their business ideas into reality, including:

  • One-on-one mentorship from experienced business leaders
  • Access to a network of successful entrepreneurs and industry experts
  • Educational resources and training sessions on topics such as marketing, finance, and business planning
  • Connection to local business organisations through the Chambers of Commerce

Project Manager, Stephen Broad-Paul says the Chamber is looking forward to helping senior entrepreneurs “bring their ideas to life”.

“We recognise the incredible value and experience that senior entrepreneurs bring to the table, and we believe that age should not be a barrier to entrepreneurship. That's why we've opted to become involved in this programme to provide the support and resources that senior entrepreneurs need to succeed.”

"Our Senior Entrepreneurship Programme is designed to help older entrepreneurs overcome any obstacles they may face and achieve success in their ventures. We are excited to support this growing community of senior entrepreneurs.”

Applications for the Senior Entrepreneurship Programme are open now, and interested entrepreneurs can apply online. NTCC encourage all senior entrepreneurs who are looking to start or grow their businesses to apply and join a ‘supportive and inspiring community of entrepreneurs’.

