Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Previews The New Triton XRT Concept

Mitsubishi has been knocking it out of the park with each new generation of its flagship models. Over the past few years, we've seen the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross get a brand new facelift and the crown jewel of Mitsubishi's lineup, the Next Gen Outlander and its PHEV variant explode onto the scene. The Outlander featured a bold and unapologetic design that balanced equal parts familiarity with progressive evolution. As we set our eyes on the future, a new vehicle release is on the horizon, this time seeing Mitsubishi's beloved Triton gearing up to receive its long-anticipated update - and the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi couldn't be more excited.

We have a glimpse of the next Triton - and saying it was worth the wait is an understatement. At the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show 2023, Mitsubishi debuted its first look at the Triton XRT concept. The concept photos of the Mitsubishi Triton XRT were shown, presenting its new aggressive styling donned with a camo paint treatment. It's clear from the means that Mitsubishi has chosen to debut the vehicle that they have a particular design style in mind, the camo paint job doing its part of presenting this latest iteration as being fierce, aggressive and ready to take on anything you can throw at it - exactly what we would expect from the Triton lineup.

In a similar vein to the redesign of the latest Outlander, the Mitsubishi concept photos present the Mitsubishi Triton XRT design to be a step in the direction of what we can only call sophisticated aggression - audacious and strong whilst maintaining a clean and tight facade. Your first impression will be from its fierce expression created by its face and robust hood that carries this trait seamlessly to the sides of the UTE, effortlessly extending this horizontal styling to silhouette the rest of the vehicle. To tie it all together, the concept car is fitted with front and rear over fenders, and all-terrain tyres, and is pictured on what can only be described as an unforgiving rocky terrain.

It's clear that Mitsubishi is out to make a statement of its intentions with the Mitsubishi Triton XRT updates, underlining its "ready for anything" attitude with the camo paint job. Inspired by crackling volcanic rocks, splitting with lava as the condensed energy is ready to explode out of the paint. The sides have been adorned with a 10-parallel line Ralliart brand icon to represent Mitsubishi's absolute passion for driving.

Mitsubishi CEO, Takao Kato, stated "The all-new Triton is going through final touch-ups in preparation for its release, as we have performed rigorous endurance tests around the world while also incorporating the know-how gained from rally activities. With the new vehicle launches as the centrepiece, we will continue our drive toward further growth. Please look forward to the future of Mitsubishi Motors."

History of The Mitsubishi Triton

The Mitsubishi Triton has a history spanning over 40 years. Making its debut in 1978 and known as the L200, it received instant recognition for its high level of utility. Mitsubishi used the next 40 years to innovate and evolve the Triton, with each generation improving on the last one.

The second generation of the Triton was launched in 1986 and featured a more modern design and improved performance. It was also offered in a four-wheel-drive configuration for the first time.

In 1996, the third generation of the Triton was introduced, which featured a more refined design and increased safety features. It was also the first Triton to be offered with a diesel engine.

The fourth generation of the Triton was launched in 2005 and featured a more aggressive design and improved handling. It also offered a range of advanced features such as stability control and a navigation system.

The fifth and current generation of the Triton was introduced in 2015 and features a more modern design and improved performance. With a diverse range of configurations, the latest generations lent themselves to an extremely wide range of utilities, providing a Triton variation for almost any lifestyle - making the lineup resonate with the UTE-loving Kiwi market. Mitsubishi's devotion to improving with every new generation by listening to their consumer base has led to an increasing market share with the Mitsubishi Triton claiming the title of NZ’s third best-selling UTE in 2022.

There's no doubt that the iconic workhorse has cemented itself as one of New Zealander's favourite UTEs, and this Mitsubishi Triton preview looks to be on track to do this once again. As fans of the Triton have waited 9 years for a Triton update, there's no doubt that it will hit the ground running when it is released in the 2023 fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Triton XRT Features and Specs

At the time of writing, Mitsubishi has kept a tight lid on any specifications and features surrounding their camo-striped Triton. Speculation has already started, especially since the release of additional renders of the Triton with its camo paint job removed.

From what we can gauge, the Triton is following in the footsteps of Mitsubishi's well-established design language seen in the latest iterations of their other flagship lineups. They lean into bold and aggressive styling while complementing them with flowing contours to tie it all together, before punctuating the facade with their dynamic shield. While not confirmed, it is reported that the XRT will feature an updated ladder chassis, potentially a longer wheelbase and a bigger bed. From what we can also see, the rear wheels also appear to have drum breaks. While these tiny breadcrumbs of details and a healthy mix of speculation are all we have to go by, we are sure we'll be receiving more detailed specs as we head towards the Triton XRT's launch date.

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Will Keep You Updated on the Latest Mitsubishi Triton XRT News and Updates

