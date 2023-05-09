Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Appoints New Business Banking Lead

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:45 am
ASB has appointed the Chief Executive of Australian based Humm Group, Rebecca James, as its new Executive General Manager of Business Banking.

Humm is a non-bank lender operating across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada, specialising in point of sale and equipment finance for consumers and small businesses.

Ms James’ previous experience includes Chief People and Marketing Officer roles with the fintech start-up Prospa and ME Bank, and Client Services Director with Australia’s largest customer experience consultancy, Lavender.

ASB Chief Executive Vittoria Shortt says she’s looking forward to Ms James’ experience which spans every aspect of the business cycle from founding, scaling, and listing, through to transforming. “I’m looking forward to Rebecca bringing her extensive entrepreneurial experience to ASB to support the growth and progress of our Business Banking customers.”

Ms James says, “As someone with deep personal and family ties to New Zealand I’m delighted to be joining ASB and to become part of a company that plays such a pivotal role in supporting New Zealand’s economy. I’ve long been passionate about leading businesses of all sizes and stages, from startups to established financial institutions, helping them to drive innovation, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

“I look forward to working alongside the talented team at ASB and to develop and execute strategies that will drive growth, create value, and make a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Subject to non-objection from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Rebecca James will take up her new role on 14 August 2023.

