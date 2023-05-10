Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Censures Aurora Financial Group Limited For Misleading Clients

Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has censured Aurora Financial Group Limited (Aurora Financial) for misleading existing and potential clients about KiwiSaver returns.

Following a review, the FMA is satisfied that Aurora Financial materially contravened two market services licensee obligations, sections 19 and 22 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

Aurora Financial – a financial advice provider – recommended Aurora KiwiSaver Scheme funds (Aurora funds) to clients or prospective clients during one-on-one advice sessions between September 2021 and May 2022. The Aurora funds did not launch until after the Scheme was registered by the FMA in July 2021.

During the client sessions and in statements of advice, one-year and annualised returns figures were presented in connection with the Aurora funds. The figures were based on the historical returns of the underlying, third-party funds into which the Aurora funds would be invested, once the Aurora funds launched. The returns figures implied that the Aurora funds had an established history which they did not.

Fine print below the returns figures was not sufficiently clear, or prominent, for clients to understand the returns presented had not been achieved by the Aurora funds, but by the underlying funds. Additionally, Aurora Financial did not update, or replace, the returns figures with the actual returns produced by the Aurora funds once they had launched and short-term return data was available.

Aurora Financial stopped using the returns figures in May 2022.

The Aurora funds’ actual returns for September 2021 to May 2022 were achieved in different market conditions, and were lower than the historical returns presented by Aurora Financial. This gave clients the impression the Aurora funds were delivering higher returns than they actually were. In the period the returns figures were used, 2474 Aurora Financial clients joined the Aurora funds of the 4051 who received the advice.

The FMA is satisfied that Aurora Financial’s conduct was misleading or likely to mislead, and resulted in it making false or misleading representations.

FMA Executive Director-Enforcement & Response, Paul Gregory said: “Investors and advice clients should expect to receive accurate and clear information to help make informed decisions about their financial products. This is especially the case where potential clients are being asked to make decisions to acquire a product. Aurora Financial’s misleading conduct and representations in statements of advice, presented to clients by their advisers are a breach of trust and could erode the public’s confidence in financial advice providers.”

If affected clients have any concerns regarding this matter, they should contact their adviser or the Aurora KiwiSaver Scheme.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>

Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>


Seafood NZ: Supports Draft Transformation Plan

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 