Willingness To Be Taxed More Applauded

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 8:44 am
Press Release: Tax Justice Aotearoa

Tax Justice Aotearoa applauds today’s launching of an open letter to politicians from people living ‘financially comfortable lives’, calling on government to tax them more in order to build a better New Zealand.

“TJA is co-sponsor of this sharing wealth initiative, along with Oxfam NZ, and we want to acknowledge the courage of those who have put their names to this letter,” says Glenn Barclay, Chair of Tax Justice Aotearoa.

“The recently released IR research report on High Net Worth Individuals highlighted the gaps in our tax system and this group of people have demonstrated that there is a willingness out there to do more to close those gaps.

“From our struggling health system, through to our huge inequality problem and to the challenges of climate change - this group of people are saying to politicians and the wider public, that we can do more to face up to these issues together, and that we cannot afford to wait any longer.

“We need to recognise that paying our fair share of tax is what enables us all to live the lives we have, and we need more of it to ensure that we as a country can address the complex problems we face,” says Glenn Barclay. "There is no need to be scared of tax – we need to embrace the role it plays in delivering for the public good and for future generations."

