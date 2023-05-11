Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

Today, REINZ has released its Monthly Property Report and HPI Monthly Data which provides a market-leading level of detail and understanding of housing activity in New Zealand. Across New Zealand, the median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023.

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird says April tends to be slow due to public and school holidays, and it’s clear those factors combined with a tight economy are still influencing the market.

“Overall, median prices have decreased across New Zealand but are moderating, sales counts have eased annually, and inventory levels have stabilised,” adds Baird. Read more.

The number one advantage between REINZ data and other housing data on the market is that REINZ has access to sales data from the time the price is locked in (unconditional data) as opposed to when the house changes hands (settlement date) which can often be weeks or months later. Therefore, REINZ data is the best and most timely measure of recent housing market activity.

