TRENZ 2023 Comes To A Close

TRENZ 2023 is winding up in Ōtautahi Christchurch tonight with a farewell function for hundreds of delegates showcasing some of the region’s best food and beverages and with performances from local artists.

The event is expected to have generated $174 of economic impact a minute over the past four days, with ongoing benefits to the city and New Zealand’s tourism industry.

“It’s been a busy few days with people renewing existing relationships or forming new ones all of which will help our tourism industry prosper,” TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram said.

Thousands of appointments have been held between tourism operators and high-quality international buyers and the business that’s taken place this week will boost the industry and New Zealand economy over coming years.

“It has been ChristchurchNZ’s privilege and pleasure to host TRENZ 2023. We’ve appreciated the opportunity to share our beautiful city and are delighted at the overwhelming feedback received on both the trade event and also our brand new city centre. After a 17-year hiatus it is wonderful to be well and truly back on the map of international destinations to visit, play and stay,” says Alison Adams, CEO ChristchurchNZ.

“We’ve had some great discussions and tourism in Aotearoa New Zealand has a very bright future,” Rebecca Ingram said.

© Scoop Media

