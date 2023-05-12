Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monitoring The Cloud: Built-in Software Is Not Enough

Friday, 12 May 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

There are dozens of ways for businesses to stay on top in the modern world. Countless innovations need to be considered and decisions need to be made. The questions can start as basic as being a remote or physically based business. They can get as minute as which provider to use when establishing a network for the business.

One prominent decision businesses will make at some point is if they will utilize the cloud. The cloud is servers accessed over the internet. They allow businesses to use databases that they do not physically own. Operating on the cloud is a matter of extreme convenience. It is so prominent in fact, that 94% of enterprises use the cloud today.

This is a number that has been steadily rising year after year. Businesses now more than ever rely on being connected on the internet. It is a solid marketing tool, makes data organization easy, and is generally convenient. The cloud is simply a modern extension of what the internet has to offer. 48% of businesses will use the cloud to store sensitive data. Interestingly, 92% of businesses will actually use more than one cloud service.

This simple fact can lead to a lot of problems, if not managed correctly. There are many cloud services today, and realistically all are competent. Ranging from Google Cloud to Aws, there are countless options and likely multiple to be used at once. What using these services can do though is limit the visibility of one’s resources.

For those using the cloud for storage, this means not everything stored will be immediately accessible. Realistically for most businesses it would be overwhelming to access everything at once. This is why there are specific cloud monitoring tools for specific cloud services. This, overall, is great. Monitoring tools allow data to be gathered and prepared so businesses can digest what they have stored.

The problem is these built-in services tend to have limits. They, for one, will only access one cloud service. Something which, as was established, is a problem for businesses using multiple networks. These monitoring tools also tend not to provide packet-based information. The exact details of this aren’t important to every business, some won’t need it. What is important is that 86% of IT individuals believe packet information is important. While a business may not need it at every moment, having it available can be incredibly helpful.

In practice, this leads to almost half of all companies experiencing performance issues due to the cloud. Low visibility caused by these lackluster services can lead to security issues. It can lead to poor migration, poor cost visibility, and increased cyberattacks on employees. More specifically it leads to a challenge in understanding what is going wrong. If a network outage happens, a company may not know where or how it happened. If there are security issues, they may be more challenging to solve. Issues like this become more and more prevalent the less visible a cloud network is.

The fortunate fact is that the answer to these problems is relatively simple. All that is needed is comprehensive cloud monitoring. This means advanced, external monitoring that can go across clouds and give more detailed information. Cloud monitoring should analyze packets and provide reports on anything requested by a business. It should give answers on where and what the problem is, and how to fix it. It should watch for security breaches, even before they happen.

Simply put the answer is better monitoring. It is a simple answer but it is undeniably the most effective one. The cloud is an extremely dense and complex thing. It allows companies to operate and store efficiently, but can lead to security breaches or lost data. Monitoring this cloud data effectively is the key to avoiding these downsides. While most clouds will have built in software, it takes external software to actually get the job done.

