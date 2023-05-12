Bitdefender Launches App Anomaly Detection For Android Mobile Devices – Industry’s First Real-Time Protection Layer

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – May 11, 2023 – Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled App Anomaly Detection, the industry’s first real-time, behavior-based protection layer available now in Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android, that continuously detects anomalous and malicious behaviour in Android applications as it emerges.

The number of malicious and compromised Android applications available for download in popular app stores continues to grow as cybercriminal groups increasingly leverage the malware as a service (MaaS) model. Bitdefender research identified dozens of Android applications totaling millions of downloads in the Google Play store in the last year alone that turned malicious after users installed them, with some acting as delivery mechanisms for mobile banking trojans that steal users’ login credentials.

Bitdefender App Anomaly Detection is a novel technology integrated into the Bitdefender Malware Scanner to provide an additional layer of protection by continuously monitoring and detecting any malicious behaviors and alerting the user if it detects something suspicious. Designed to help safeguard Android mobile users’ data, financial assets, and identities from fake or malicious applications, App Anomaly Detection protects users from known and unknown (zero-day) attacks that result in financial loss, account takeover, and identity fraud.

Other anti-malware solutions for Android, currently available on the market, use signature-based detection, that cybercriminals could evade by designing their mobile applications to only manifest malicious behaviors when certain conditions are met, or after a period of days or weeks after they are first downloaded.

Bitdefender App Anomaly Detection uses a combination of machine learning models, real-time behavior scanning, reputation systems, and other data points to continuously monitor and immediately detect the moment an application turns from benign to malicious. In this way, Bitdefender App Anomaly Detection protects users even when they have unknowingly installed a dangerous app that runs dormant for a period of time or a seemingly trusted app that breaks its functionality and turns rogue – all with minimal impact on battery life.

“Cybercriminals exploit users’ inherent trust of popular app stores to get more downloads and spread their mobile malware further,” said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. “While behavior-based detection technologies have been available on desktop platforms, Bitdefender App Anomaly Detection marks an industry first for the Android ecosystem, that takes malware protection to a new level capable of protection consumers against increasingly sophisticated mobile malware, scams, and trojan applications.”

Availability

Bitdefender App Anomaly Detection is available to all new and existing users of Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android with a valid license, at no additional cost.

Current users will automatically receive this new capability with the latest update and are advised to check the Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android application in the Google Play Store to ensure they have auto-updates turned on. With this latest update, users will also benefit from a redesigned Malware Scanner that provides greater visibility into the activity and performance of embedded protection layers.

For more information or to purchase visit bitdefender.com or Google Play Store.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

© Scoop Media

