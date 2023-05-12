What AI Can Learn From Humans

Artificial intelligence, more commonly known as AI, is growing and learning at a rapid rate. The interest in AI has also spiked dramatically, as it is quickly becoming a gigantic part of the global technology mix. Research and funding for AI has more than doubled in the past ten years, and global adaptation is also on the rise. Countries like China, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States all have businesses both exploring and using AI on an everyday basis.

Experts expect our lives to change significantly due to AI in the next three to five years. From sectors like education to transportation to shopping, entertainment, safety, and more, AI has the power to alter the path of life on Earth as we know it. Some of the recent excitement about AI is because of ChatGPT. The software hit 100 million monthly active users in the beginning of 2023, becoming the fastest growing application in history. Despite these successes, AI is far from perfect, and is currently not self-sustaining. There is a large myth surrounding the idea of “human free” AI that many experts have been seeking to clear the air about. The truth is that AI cannot make perfect decisions without human intervention, and may even make serious mistakes.

There are several examples throughout history where AI made impactful mistakes. For example, Amazon’s AI recruiting tool displayed bias while reviewing resumes, which ultimately affected the company’s diverse hiring goals. Also, some CAPTCHA images are now AI generated, but are not necessarily the clearest and easiest to interpret images. Finally, all companies have now given up on fully automated self-driving cars, as there is simply no way to train AI to account for all possible outcomes. Problems like these are very simple to solve by human intelligence, which is why the combination of both may be the key. Today’s AI lacks the ability to have human emotions, act on its own will, and even make certain basic judgment calls.

The skills of AI are often tested based on the extent of their capabilities, using tests like the Turing Test and the Lovelace Test. The Turing test determines if an AI can become intelligent enough to pass as a real human. Some AI software, such as ChatGPT, passes this test. However, no platform has ever passed the Lovelace test, which determines whether or not an AI is capable of doing something unexpected or unexplained by its human creators.

It is for these reasons that many major world leaders and technology experts are signing petitions to halt the development of AI. Its growth is showing the potential capability for self-sustaining abilities to become reality, and when paired with human intervention, the possibilities are limitless. In the wrong hands, AI can change the course of human history, and potentially even eliminate the need for human work in the first place.

Although there is a threat of the negative potential of AI, with the right human guidance, AI may be able to achieve the coveted position of “artificial general intelligence.” The human element of AI may lead to its advancement in many ways, including the newfound ability to multitask, use common sense, have morality, add empathy to its decision-making, and even the ability to be creative.

Creativity and adaptability is the number one thing that AI lacks and therefore needs from humans in order to take the next step in its development. It is up to all users and experts to understand their role in AI curation to ensure that it is being put to its proper use. AI technology will only continue to grow in popularity, further emphasizing how important it is to have a firm grasp on its capabilities before it is too late.

© Scoop Media

