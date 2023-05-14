Auckland Powerball Player Wins $10.5 Million

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player from Auckland after winning $10.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the eighth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $17.25 million Powerball prize was won by a couple from Invercargill. The couple are looking forward to helping their family with the win.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Sunnybrae Dairy & Lotto – Manukau in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $900,000 on Wednesday night.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day Triple Dip promotion was also drawn tonight, and 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash were up for grabs.

The results of Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day Triple Dip promotion are available online at www.mylotto.co.nz.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland

