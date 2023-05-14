Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

From Baggage To Bouquets, Air New Zealand Roses To The Occasion This Mother’s Day

Sunday, 14 May 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

  • Air New Zealand surprises over 1000 customers with flower bouquets for Mother’s Day
  • The airline transformed baggage claim at seven airports around NZ into “Bouquet Claims”
  • Customers on 18 flights received flowers for mothers on board, or to take home to their mums or motherly figures

Air New Zealand customers travelling this Mother’s Day were treated to a big, blooming surprise as the airline rolled out more than a thousand bouquets of flowers on baggage claims around the country.

Customers travelling to seven regions, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Napier, Gisborne, Nelson and Palmerston North, across a total of 18 flights, were each gifted a surprise bouquet of flowers.

They were able to collect their surprise flowers on the baggage claim belt at each airport either as a treat for themselves, or to gift to their mums, motherly figures, or anyone extra special in their lives.

“We are so lucky to have such amazing, loyal customers who travel with us here at Air New Zealand, so we wanted to do something extra special to brighten their day and make them smile this Mother’s Day,” says Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

Onboard our crew teased the surprise to come with a special announcement, and when customers arrived at the carousel to claim their bags, they were greeted with hundreds of bouquets.

“We love to surprise and delight our customers, from Christmas presents handed out onboard in December, to tasty hot cross buns served for Easter, to welcome back hampers dished out to customers when borders reopened post pandemic. It’s nice to be able to show our appreciation by doing something special.”

Air New Zealand teamed up with it cargo partner, NZ Bloom, and Wild Poppies, to supply the flowers that were all wrapped in reusable hessian.

Every year, the airline carries more than 200 tonnes of fresh flowers, with around five tonnes carried in the week leading up to Mother’s Day alone.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 