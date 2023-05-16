Angela Nash Appointed GM – Digital, Data And Technology

AA Insurance is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela Nash to the role of General Manager – Digital, Data and Technology, effective August 2023.

Angela Nash joins AA Insurance from the executive leadership team at New Zealand Rugby and New Zealand Rugby Commercial where she is currently responsible for both organisations’ technology strategy and digital transformation programmes.

AA Insurance Chief Executive Officer, Michelle James, said, “Angela brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, and we are delighted to welcome her to the team.

“Digital technology plays an important role in the lives of our customers and the trusted relationships we have with them, and it’s a key pillar of our strategy.

“Angela’s impressive track record and expertise in this space will help us achieve what we’re setting out to do – create more great experiences for customers now and into the future,” she said.

Angela Nash said, “I’m a strong believer in the power of digital technology to deliver great outcomes for New Zealanders and I’m excited to join AA Insurance at such pivotal time for the company and the insurance industry at large.

“After nearly five great years with NZ Rugby it’s time for the next challenge and I’m looking forward to contributing to the great work already underway by Michelle and the wider team at AA Insurance,” she said.

Angela Nash will finish up her current role and join AA Insurance in August 2023.

About Angela Nash

Angela Nash is an experienced and accomplished Technology Executive who has led companies through significant technology and transformation change. Currently Chief Information & Technology Officer for NZ Rugby, she has worked in several executive technology and leadership roles for companies including Spark, Datacom, QualIT and REANNZ.

In addition to her professional experience, Angela is currently co-chair for the STRMix Advisory Board, Future Director for Kordia, and an active member of the NZTech Leaders Executive, Business Mentors Org and the Institute of Directors.

