Softsource VBridge Group Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Auckland, New Zealand - Softsource vBridge Group, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for information security management.

ISO 27001 is a comprehensive framework that sets out requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). The certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate a systematic and rigorous approach to protecting their information assets, including data, intellectual property, and customer information.

"We are proud to have achieved ISO 27001 certification for the Softsource vBridge Group," said Pablo Garcia-Curtis, CEO of Softsource. "This certification is a testament to the entire team’s dedication and hard work, and it highlights our commitment to providing our customers with the highest levels of security and reliability."

Softsource vBridge Group provides customers with a wide range of IT solutions and services, including cloud, security, and managed services. With ISO 27001 certification, customers can be confident that their data and information assets are protected by industry-leading security measures and protocols.

"We understand that data security is a critical concern for our customers, and we take this responsibility very seriously," said Garcia-Curtis. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification for the entire Softsource vBridge Group is a significant milestone, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security management to ensure the continued success of our customers."

The ISO 27001 certification for the Softsource vBridge Group includes all of its business operations, not just the vBridge cloud platform. This demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering best-in-class IT solutions with the highest levels of security and reliability.

About Softsource vBridge Group: Softsource vBridge Group is a leading provider of IT solutions and services, specializing in cloud, security, and managed services. The company has been providing innovative IT solutions to businesses across New Zealand for over 20 years and has built a reputation for delivering high-quality solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers.

