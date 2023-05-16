NZ Firm Expanding Rapidly With New Hires

New Zealand law firm K3 Legal has taken the next step in its growth and appointed two new directors to its team, and has also added a new senior associate to its civil litigation group.

Managing partner Edwin Morrison says the new hires speak to K3 Legal’s rapid and vast growth, and that securing lawyers of this calibre is an “exciting and positive step” for K3.

Peter Napier is joining as a director in civil and commercial litigation. Formerly a partner of Keegan Alexander since 1997, Napier has an impressive track record in commercial and professional indemnity claims. He has been involved in cases for and against insurers, and also handles insolvency, professional disciplinary cases and general commercial litigation.

Napier has acted as lead counsel in the Privy Council, the Court of Appeal and the High Court, acted in the Supreme Court, and several of his cases have been precedent-setting and have established current law.

“On top of his experience, we believe Peter will be a great cultural fit,” Morrison says.

“We’re aiming to build a vastly different culture and way of working than other firms and corporates and that really seems to be working for us, with our talent across all levels of the firm. Peter really fits that visions and we count ourselves lucky to have him”.

Senior associate Julia Leenoh has also been promoted to director. She was named a Rising Star in 2021 and 2022, and she has been particularly active in leading and growing K3 Legal’s Korean team. She maintains an active presence in New Zealand’s Korean community, working to provide the best advice to Korean clients while maintaining sensitivity towards cultural issues.

“I am excited to take the next step in my career, and to continue to advocate for those in my client-base, including the Korean community,” Leenoh says.

“I want to become a litigator that is aware of multicultural sensitivities, not only in the Korean community, but in all cultures within New Zealand. I am looking forward to nurturing my team, and enabling K3 Legal to be a powerhouse in multicultural representation.”

With over 10 years of experience with large national firms, Kate Eastwood is also joining K3 Legal as a senior associate in civil litigation.

Despite being just seven years old, K3 Legal has grown rapidly in staff numbers, client growth and client wins.

“It’s been fantastic to see the K3 Legal grow and thrive over the last seven years, and our enhanced team is a testament to how far we’ve come in such a short time,” Morrison says.

“Our new team members will significantly boost our experience and capabilities, and we are looking forward to working with them to build our brand, reputation and client base.”

© Scoop Media

