ZeptoMetrix Launches PROtrol: Quality Control Material For The Lateral Flow Immunoassay Market

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 7:08 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ZeptoMetrix(R) is excited to introduce PROtrol(TM), a new line of products designed for antigen-based diagnostic methods. These third-party materials mimic a true clinical specimen and can be used to evaluate and monitor the performance of antigen-based assays, including lateral flow immunoassays for infectious diseases.

PROtrol is the only whole organism reference material to provide complete testing data. Each lot of product is supplied with the protein concentration and TCID50 value, which minimizes qualification testing. PROtrol provides better reproducibility, which optimizes the use of financial spending and processing time through the decreased need for repeat testing.

"The rapid expansion in development of antigen-based assays has highlighted some quality challenges. Inactivated, whole organism controls designed specifically for antigen tests can equip manufacturers with the tools they need to better evaluate the performance of their assays, leading to higher quality tests on the market," said Dr. Karuna Sharma, Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer.

PROtrol SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Isolate: USA-WA1/2020* is the first member of this product line (PROSARS(COV2)-587). As we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, ZeptoMetrix will continue to grow the PROtrol product line, providing high-quality controls to assay manufacturers seeking to expand access to inexpensive and easy-to-use diagnostics.

"The launch and expansion of PROtrol enhances our position as the partner of choice for diagnostic test developers," said Evangeline Gonzalez, President of Antylia Diagnostics division. "As we work with our diagnostic partners, ZeptoMetrix is pleased with the role that PROtrol plays to give patients around the world more access to diagnostic testing."

