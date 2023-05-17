Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Delivers Industry First AI-powered Cybersecurity Analysis & Response Engine For Critical Infrastructure

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 11:52 am
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

SYDNEY, May 17, 2023 Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today introduced Vantage IQ™, the industry’s first AI-based analysis and response engine designed to quickly address security gaps and resource limitations in mission critical operational infrastructure. Available as an add-on to Vantage, Nozomi Networks’ SaaS-based security management platform, Vantage IQ uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help security teams do more with less, by automating the time-consuming tasks associated with reviewing, correlating and prioritising network, asset and alert data. Teams using Vantage IQ gain fast, accurate and in-depth cybersecurity analysis that’s not possible with human analysis alone. This advanced human-machine collaboration strengthens cybersecurity and resilience for critical infrastructure organisations while helping security administrators gain workload efficiencies.

Vantage IQ raises the bar on security analytics and automation, by giving users the ability to:

  • Immediately understand what's happening across a network of IT, OT and IoT devices
  • Quickly and easily extract process intelligence and priority tasks from massively expanding networks and data sources
  • Improve response times with deeper insights, correlation and actionable intelligence

According to Gartner, “Increased complexity in security is challenging security practitioners to decide where to focus their efforts. The volume of threats and the disruption they cause will drive interest toward security solutions that help identify and prioritise the most-critical risks and exposures.”

“Artificial intelligence has always been part of our DNA,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. “While ChatGPT has sparked the world’s imagination around the potential of AI, it’s really just one example of the emerging use case for advancing neural network technologies. In the case of critical infrastructure security, Vantage IQ is a game changer, leveraging artificial intelligence to fundamentally change the way security professionals understand and respond to operational risk. We believe it’s the way cybersecurity data will be queried, analysed and acted on going forward.”

Key features in Vantage IQ include:

  • AI-powered Insights. Users can access Vantage IQ’s Insights Dashboard where alerts are automatically correlated, prioritized and supported with root cause information for more efficient remediation and fewer security gaps. Deep neural networks in Vantage IQ identify activity patterns in network data. Data is correlated to streamline forensic analysis, tuning and security enhancements.
  • AI-based Query and Analysis. Users can easily gain a deeper understanding of their environment using natural language queries that answer common questions about vulnerabilities, network assets and other environmental details.
  • Advanced Predictive Monitoring. Users can strengthen operational resiliency and prevent system outages with early warnings that system behaviors are deviating from the norm. The Time Series feature in Vantage IQ augments Vantage’s ability to alert on changes in the network with an additional level of alerting on unusual changes in the bandwidth of activity going through the sensors monitoring those networks. In future Vantage IQ will also alert on process variables enabling even great levels of predictive monitoring and maintenance.

Vantage IQ is an optional add-on to Nozomi Networks’ Vantage SaaS platform. It is available in the third quarter from Nozomi Networks and its extensive global network of channel partners.

For more information:
Read the Blog: Vantage IQ Is Your New Intelligent Cybersecurity Assistant

Read the Product Overview: Vantage IQ

Visit the Product Page: www.nozominetworks.com/products/vantage-iq

Find more from Nozomi Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
