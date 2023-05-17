Skip Hire Has A New Face, Monsta Bins

Rubbish, junk, trash, garbage - we have many words for the waste we create, but we can universally agree on one thing, at some point, it is time to get rid of it. Whether at the scale of a commercial construction site or simply as a means to clear out your humble abode, most people are going to find out that getting rid of rubbish is easier said than done. Trips to the dump are inconvenient, time-consuming, and unless you have your own truck and trailer, extremely expensive.

All you wanted to do was throw out some rubbish, and now you're attempting to organise a transportation and logistics operation. Thankfully there's a better option available - skip bins. Skip bins are delivered to wherever you need to remove the waste from - allowing you to "skip" all the inconveniences that come with waste management. Whether you need to clear a residential property, garden, or commercial construction site, there's no doubt that a reliable skip bin company is the way to go.

Introducing Monsta Bins - the new face of skip hire in New Zealand. Monsta Bins is a company that takes pride in cutting out all the complexities associated with waste disposal and makes it simple for customers to find an affordable skip bin solution. The unique thing about Monsta Bins is their quirky take on rubbish removal - they make no reservations that the topic of rubbish is interesting, claiming to not "make a song and dance about" but rather focus on what everyone is after, removing it. Their tongue-in-cheek, straight-to-the-point attitude is a breath of fresh air in the sanitation industry, punctuated by their playful colours and memorable monster mascot featured in their logo. This refreshing take is carried through to their colourful skip bins on offer. another great step in making sure that they stand out from their competitors - while distracting your eyes from the understandably unsightly mess inside them.

Skip Bin Pricing That Makes Sense

But it isn't just Monsta Bins branding that's straight to the point - so is their pricing. No hidden costs, no complex formulas to work out how much you're going to get charged - just simple, affordable pricing. As a local company, one of their main drives is to provide an affordable rubbish removal service to keep Auckland clean - after all, it is their home too. A local business helping their local community.

To achieve this, Monsta Bins offers a high level of transparency with their prices. All you have to do is head to their website, www.monstabins.co.nz and use their price calculator to get started. The process is simple, select the bin size you're after, the type of rubbish you're looking to get removed, and which suburb in Auckland you're from, and Monsta Bins will provide a quote. It truly is waste removal made simple.

"We all live in this beautiful city and aim to keep it that way. When you want it gone, Monsta it."

Skip Bin Services

Monsta Bin provides a range of different-sized skips, allowing you to choose the perfect bin to match the amount of waste you need to clear - no need to pay for an extra large bin if you're not going to use it!

Monsta Bins are available in 4 different sizes:

9m3 Waste Bin - the heavy artillery, this high-sided jumbo bin is perfect for people looking to remove larger amounts (up to 1300 kg) of general and green waste. 6m3 Waste Bin - while slightly smaller, this high-sided jumbo bin still provides plenty of room to clear out up to 900 kgs of general and green waste 4.5m3 Waste Bin - this low-sided bin can be used to remove up to 675 kgs of general, green and hardfill waste. 3m3 Waste Bin - the perfect renovation companion, this low-sided bin can take up to 450 kgs of general, green and hardfill waste.

What Waste Can Monsta Bins Remove?

Three different categories of waste can be put into your Monsta Bins for removal.

General Waste: Generally includes all types of household, office and commercial waste such as plastic packaging, food waste and sanitary products.

Green Waste: Organic materials such as yard trimmings, brush and trees that are collected separately from general waste to promote composting.

Hardfill/Cleanfill: Solid construction material like bricks, tiles or concrete (concrete needs to be less than 150mm thick) that is collected separately so it can be disposed of without contaminating other materials.

What Waste Can't Monsta Bins Remove?

To ensure that Monsta Bins remains environmentally friendly, the following waste can't be put in a Monsta Bin.

Tyres

Batteries

Paint and Paint tins

Gas Bottles

Asbestos

Medical Waste

Hazardous or Toxic Material

Solvents

Liquids

Oil, petrol or diesel

Rubbish Removal - When you Want to Get Rid of it, Monsta it!

Monsta Bins aims to make the process of getting rid of your rubbish as simple and efficient as possible. Whether you're looking for a large 9m3 bin or just a smaller 3m3 bin, you can get it delivered straight to your door with minimal fuss. Monsta Bins is open Monday to Friday, 7 am to 5 pm as well as Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm.

When you want it gone, Monsta it! Visit

www.monstabins.co.nz

to get started on clearing out your unwanted waste today!

