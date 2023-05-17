Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB And Trevelyan’s Partner On New Sustainability Linked Loan

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 12:33 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

 

New Zealand’s largest family owned and single-site kiwifruit and avocado post-harvest service provider, Trevelyan’s, is taking steps to grow a better future, signing a sustainability linked loan (SLL) with sustainability coordinator ASB.

Sustainability linked loans (SLLs) require the borrower to commit to key environmental, social and/or governance (ESG) targets, with borrowing costs adjusted based on their performance against these targets.

Trevelyan’s has committed to three key areas of focus - reductions in both waste and carbon emissions and improved wellness metrics for its workforce.

Trevelyan’s Managing Director, James Trevelyan, says the focus on waste, carbon emissions and wellness feeds back to Trevelyan’s sustainability framework of three key pillars that define its kaupapa to work smart, tread lightly and treat their people with respect.

“We are fully aware that sustainable practices are a long-term investment and will drive ethical and financial value for our business, our people and the planet. We are delighted to partner with ASB with this shared vision.

“One of our goals is to reduce our waste to landfill by 10% per year, based on a 2021 baseline, with a further intention of sending zero waste to landfill by 2030,” says Mr Trevelyan.

ASB Head of Sustainable Finance, James Paterson, says it’s encouraging to see businesses increasingly focused on sustainability, and doing business more thoughtfully.

“The work from Trevelyan’s with this new SLL is a credit to them and their desire to grow a better future and tread lightly as they do so. We are proud to help bring this to life.”

He says ASB is progressing well on its mission to support industry transition with a cumulative sustainable lending target of $6.5 billion by FY30 for green, social and sustainability-linked lending across the rural, property, corporate and business sectors with around $810 million committed to date.

The verification of this innovative SLL, defining the key performance indicators and the development of the documentation was supported by Deloitte and Russell McVeagh.

Russell McVeagh partner John Powell says, "Aligning funding arrangements with its sustainability goals demonstrates genuine commitment to bringing about positive change, and our team is proud to have supported in this significant step towards realising Trevelyan's ESG targets and ambitions."

ASB is Toitu Carbon Zero certified and recently became a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking - the world’s foremost sustainable banking framework developed through a partnership between banks worldwide and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>


GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 