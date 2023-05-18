Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellness Beverage Brand No Ugly Appoints The Monkeys Aotearoa As Agency Of Record

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:17 am
Press Release: The Monkeys Aotearoa

No Ugly has appointed The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, as its creative and strategic agency of record.

The Monkeys Aotearoa will handle all brand and comms activity for the brand, including its expansion into the Australian and Asian markets.

No Ugly Founder, Aaron Taylor, says: “No Ugly is a brand that aims to make wellness fun and accessible with products that are not only delicious, but have a clear functional benefit – to help you get back to gorgeous in no time. The Monkeys approach is uncomplicated but bloody clever and we’re excited to see where the team will take the brand.”

Taylor adds: “We picked The Monkeys to get a fresh perspective and to take us to the next level with world class ideas that capture the hearts and minds of Australians and beyond.”

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, adds: “Aaron and Jo Taylor and the wider team at No Ugly are passionate about shaking up the wellness category, which is sometimes a little bland. We’re excited about the opportunity for a genuine partnership with a New Zealand business that is continuing to challenge the status quo as they grow.”

The appointment commenced this month.

