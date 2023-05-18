PMG Funds Partners With Sunergise New Zealand To Reduce The Economic And Environmental Cost Of Powering Business Success

Leading New Zealand property funds manager, PMG Funds, has signed a partnership agreement with award-winning solar provider Sunergise New Zealand to improve the operational cost and energy efficiency of buildings within its five commercial property funds.

The partnership will support PMG Funds’ sustainability goals through reducing its carbon footprint and providing its tenants, New Zealand businesses, with access to clean, cost-efficient energy.

Under the agreement, Sunergise will provide turnkey solar power solutions for PMG-managed properties, including design, installation, and ongoing maintenance at no cost to PMG, its tenants or investors. The project's initial phase will see solar panels installed on several properties in the North Island, with plans to expand to additional properties in the South Island over time.

PMG Funds’ Chief Executive, Scott McKenzie, says the partnership announcement – which follows four PMG-managed properties achieving 4.5+Star NABERSNZ energy ratings – is an important next step in its ongoing sustainability strategy; and a win-win solution that responds to the evolving expectations of both its tenants and its investors.

“The partnership demonstrates how we can simultaneously deliver on our promise to be partner of choice for both our tenants and investors. For our tenants, the partnership gives them access to cheaper and cleaner power; while for our investors, it means no capital outlay is required from the funds they are invested in to install the green energy sources today’s tenants are demanding.”

“Green energy is an increasingly important factor in helping us retain our quality tenants, thereby aiding our ability to continue to deliver regular returns to investors.”

Sunergise New Zealand will install grid-connected solar to enable PMG-managed properties to generate clean energy during peak daylight hours. The solar power systems will help to reduce electricity costs for PMG tenants, while also providing a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly source of energy.

Paul Makumbe, CEO of Sunergise New Zealand, says he’s thrilled to partner with PMG Funds and help demonstrate a commitment to making New Zealand a better place.

"Our award-winning solar power solutions will enable PMG-managed properties to generate clean energy and provide facilities that today's tenants expect. We look forward to working with PMG Funds to expand the use of solar power across their property portfolio."

“Our partnership with PMG is part of a broader trend towards sustainability and renewable energy in New Zealand. As the country moves towards its reduced carbon targets, initiatives like this will be essential in achieving those goals.”

