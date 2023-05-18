Pead Recognises Internal Success With Agency-wide Promotions

(L-R) Adrienne Sutton, Baylee White, Robynne Roodt, Adam Warin, Caitlin Henneker, Sarah Callaghan.

Aotearoa’s full-service communications and PR agency, Pead, is proud to announce the promotions of five team members, showcasing the agency’s commitment to career development and personal growth.

Pead has spent the last 22 years creating the foundation for phenomenal careers, enabling its team to help brands navigate an increasingly complex world to deliver business results and provoke action.

Anna Farrera, Partner at Pead says, “We're committed to ensuring our people achieve their career goals. We want them to build well-rounded skills that set them up for long-term success and enable them to deliver exceptional work for our clients.

“It makes me incredibly proud to watch our team members thrive and excel and this recent round of promotions is a true testament to the talent we have within the agency.

The following promotions and title changes were made:

Adam Warin has been promoted to Account Director, working in the corporate team with clients like of Xero, Centrix and UP Education. After seven years and countless technology and corporate clients, he's developed a talent for boiling down complex ideas to deliver to client comms needs.

Baylee White has been promoted to Senior Account Manager in the Social & Digital Marketing team, where she employs her strategic thinking and planning abilities to execute impactful campaigns that generate measurable outcomes. Baylee is motivated by the prospect of creating compelling narratives and interacting with audiences in fresh and imaginative ways. As part of her responsibilities, Baylee supervises multiple social and digital accounts, including RestoreMe, Best Foods, Imperial House, and other projects.

Robynne Roodt, who has been with Pead since she was an intern, has now been promoted to Account Manager. Roodt works in the consumer team across Nespresso, Jeuneora, Auckland Rugby League among other beauty and food accounts. Robynne has spent three years at Pead, where she has honed her PR skills and is enthusiastic about coming up with proactive ideas that produce meaningful outcomes for her clients.

Sarah Callaghan, also with Pead since starting as an intern, has been promoted to Account Manager in the corporate team. Callaghan works across Orion Health, Tower, Kordia and a range of other corporate clients. Alongside enjoying working across Pead’s tech, finance and health clients, Sarah is passionate about driving accessibility rights, and incorporating accessibility into communications programmes.

Caitlin Henneker has had a title change to Senior Account Manager – Environmental Communications. While working at Pead part time, Caitlin is also completing her Master of Science in Applied Conservation. Caitlin has a care for connecting the dots between the environment, sustainability, and effective communication to tell important stories that generate impact. Pead appreciates the importance of environmental communications and moved to promote Henneker, who works with Southern Cross Partners, Computer Recycling, Carbonz and AIA.

Adrienne Sutton has also had a title change from Business and Office Manager to Operations Manager. Adrienne is instrumental in the day-to-day activities across the agency and her new title more appropriately reflects the amazing work she does to keep the team moving at pace.

Having recently joined Pead’s leadership team as Partner, Jack Wheeler, too has been with Pead since he was an intern.

Wheeler speaks to his first-hand experience of the dedication Pead has shown to growing careers.

“We build careers here at Pead. One of the best things about my job is seeing my teammates grow and smash through all the challenges before them. I couldn’t be happier about each of the promotions, these are wonderful people who deliver incredible results for their clients,” says Wheeler.

