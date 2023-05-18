Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bread And Butter Budget 2023 Leaves Only Crusts For Business

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 4:07 pm
Press Release: EMA

EMA Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says Budget 2023 spreads the butter pretty thinly across the bread of the economy and really only leaves the crusts for business.

"This is a budget for recovery rather than growth or the transformation of the economy, which is most needed for business," he says.

"We were holding out hope for some well-funded initiatives to stimulate investment that enables innovation, like accelerated depreciation for hardware and software that would drive productivity."

Mr O’Riley says the EMA is pleased with the immediate and multi-year approach to fixing and funding new infrastructure to connect key areas of the country, but is keen to see detailed plans of priorities.

"While it’s heartening to hear the Government is now not expecting the shallow recession indicated by previous forecasts, this seems to rely on Government spending to drive economic growth and reduce inflation," he says.

Additional investment in skills and training is also welcomed, particularly the extension of the Apprenticeship Boost, but that does not address critical skills shortages quickly enough and other solutions still must be sought.

"We didn’t expect much and we didn’t get much. There must be an integrated but also more immediate approach to deliver the pipeline of skilled people we need now and into the future," says Mr O’Riley.

"It’s appropriate that there is more support for core services and our communities, but business is what makes the economy go around."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 