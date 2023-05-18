Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Challenges Of The 2023 Budget All Point To The Importance Of Better Taxes

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 4:50 pm
Press Release: Tax Justice Aotearoa

Priorities signalled in today’s Budget all point to the need for a tax and revenue system that is equipped to safeguard the future wellbeing of all New Zealanders, says Tax Justice Aotearoa chair Glenn Barclay.

“A better future for all New Zealanders won’t happen without a fundamental move to build better and fairer taxes,” says Glenn Barclay. “It’s that simple”.

“It is disappointing that government after government keeps kicking the need for making major changes to taxes down the road. This just creates an environment of underinvestment, and the consequences of that are seen in media headlines in Aotearoa every day.

“Tax Justice Aotearoa is encouraged that today’s Budget has included the move to bring the trustee tax rate in line with the top personal tax rate, as recommended by officials.

"It is a small step in the right direction towards a fairer and more transparent system. By bringing trustee tax rates into line with top personal tax rates it means New Zealand will no longer be behind Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“The appetite for more changes is growing. The Newshub Reid Research poll this week showed a clear majority, 53.1 percent, said yes to a better tax on wealth. As reported by Newshub it was a poll that signals that voters want serious changes made to taxes.

“On top of that in the last week we have seen at sharingwealth.nz that not all wealthy people object to paying more taxes.

“This election year Tax Justice Aotearoa wants to see more forward-thinking tax policies from political parties because tax reforms are fundamental to meeting the future challenges outlined in today’s Budget," says Glenn Barclay.

“Debating how we meet and pay for those urgent challenges cannot be sidestepped or ignored any longer.

“What’s missing for better Budgets to happen are better taxes.

"For the public good we need a broader tax base to deliver revenue sufficient to build better infrastructure and housing, for better education prospects, for better health outcomes, for better public services and for better responses to absorbing the rolling shocks of the mounting climate emergency.

“The scale and breadth of challenges covered in today’s Budget - from child poverty to community resilience - demand urgency and they depend on better taxes not less taxes”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tax Justice Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 