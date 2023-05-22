Wai 262 See Urgent Need For Taonga Framework As Mānuka Honey Not Recognised In IPONZ Ruling

Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau are disappointed with today's ruling by the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ) not to register MĀNUKA HONEY as a certification trademark in Aotearoa New Zealand. Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau support Mānuka Charitable Trust and its partners who see this as a step backward for Aotearoa.

Haami Piripi, Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau Te Rarawa representative says, “The opportunity to establish an equitable model recognising the importance of these issues has been wasted by IPONZ and signals a torrid time ahead as we continue to battle across the board for the recognition of our indigenous interests. We do not and will not resile from the frontline in fighting for these rights and interests.

“Today’s ruling shows that the Taonga Protection Framework is urgently needed and that Wai 262 protection mechanisms are required. Had the Wai 262 ‘Ko Aotearoa Tēnei’ report recommendations been implemented and appropriate taonga protections enabled across international instruments, we could have had Mānuka protected.” says Piripi.

IPONZ has been considering the position around the registration of the term MĀNUKA HONEY as a certification trademark. The certification trademark would have required that any use of MĀNUKA HONEY must acknowledge Aotearoa as the ingredient’s place of origin.

Due to the genealogical ties of the Mānuka plant and the honey derived from it being of Aotearoa descent, Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau are disconcerted by the outcome as the protection of the term should be in the hands of those who the term ties to.

Wai 262 Kahu Aronui technician and intellectual property expert, Aroha Mead (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou) says, “The current conventional intellectual property laws do not adequately protect taonga. So this decision is a step backwards in the progression of appropriately protecting taonga Māori and confirms this issue is not of importance to IPONZ.

“If the trademark had been granted, then this would have opened the door to recognising the Wai 262 Taonga Protection Framework we are developing as another means to protect taonga throughout the legal system, placing Māori front and centre in the decision making in relation to Māori IP here in Aotearoa.”

Wai 262 technicians are working on a Taonga Protection Framework, including Sui Generis legislation, that would end the misappropriation of taonga like Mānuka. The Framework considers mātauranga, flora and fauna, traditional cultural expressions, biological and genetic resources.

Wai 262 Taumata Whakapūmau also recognises the efforts of Minister Mahuta for the opportunity to continue the Wai 262 legacy and ensure the voice of Māori is not only heard but determines the outcome for such taonga significant to Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

