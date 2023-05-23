Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Premium And Luxury Retail The Big Winners As Life Returns To Auckland’s CBD

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 8:46 am
Press Release: JLL

Buoyed by an almost 50% increase on 2022 Q1 spending, according to the latest Heart of the City figures, retail operators are now having to compete to secure prime locations in the CBD.

JLL NZ’s Head of Retail Leasing and Metro Sales, Nilesh Patel, says premium and luxury spaces, particularly those close to the waterfront at the lower end of Queen Street, have been in most demand so far in 2023, with a number of high-profile tenants securing prime sites since the beginning of the year.

“Retail was hit as hard as any sector by the pandemic, and this strong competition for space as it comes to market is a clear indicator of the sector’s return to health,” says Patel.

“The return of tourists, cruise ships, international students and office workers have increased foot traffic through the CBD, while initiatives such as the pedestrianisation of Queen Street have created a more human-centric environment in the city centre that supports retail and hospitality investment.”

Heart of the City Chief Executive, Viv Beck, says she’s pleased to see ‘leased’ signs appearing on retail sites across the city, on the back of increased domestic and international activity and in anticipation of significant infrastructure additions.

“Our March quarter results show spend had returned to 82% of 2019, with 27% of this coming from international visitors. Fridays and Saturdays are our busiest days of the week, which illustrates an increasing role of city centres internationally as a place to come for recreational experiences.”

“With the completion of both the City Rail Link and the NZ International Convention Centre in closer sight, ongoing public and private investment signals confidence in the future as the city centre reshapes as a place to connect for business, entertainment, learning and living.”

Patel says the City Rail Link in particular, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, is driving interest in mid-town retail and hospitality opportunities to capitalise on the green shoots of recovery already evident through increased foot traffic and spend.

“Karanga-a-hape and Te Waihorotiu (Aotea) stations are critical points for pedestrian flow to support retail further uptown. Landlords are already starting to structure short-term leases to take advantage of the CRL when it opens – and astute tenants seeking favourable rates in a high growth area are knocking on the door right now.”

“With rising food costs, wage increases, and employee shortages, hospitality continues to face challenges. However, experienced hospitality employees have taken advantage of this to set up new businesses without the financial burden of taking over a bare shell.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JLL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Payments NZ: Payments Every Day Arrives In Aotearoa New Zealand

From Friday 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends can now go through on the same day, every single day of the year... More>>
Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>



Digitl: New Zealand’s 3.5GHz windfall is more rural coverage sooner

In times gone past governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators... More>>

Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 