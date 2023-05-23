Kiwi Start Up Harnesses The Latest OpenAI GPT Technology

Launched today, Gembot.ai is a Kiwi-developed, all-in-one wealth tech platform that combines OpenAI’s GPT model with extensive financial data to enable investors to independently research, plan, manage and trade investments.

More than just a trading platform, Gembot.ai is also what co-founder Charlie Meaden calls ‘your investing co-pilot’ - an assistant you can ask anything about investing, stocks, crypto or indeed how Warren Buffet or Cathie Wood may view your portfolio … and get answers almost instantaneously.

“Over the past several years much progress has been made in democratising access to more assets and the ability to trade these. However, we see a massive gap in the market to provide a best of breed investing experience that allows investors to connect multiple investment accounts while managing their risk and executing their desired strategies augmented via artificial intelligence,” says Meaden.

“From the outset, our vision has been to create a modern Bloomberg terminal that is dedicated to the needs and relative expertise of everyday investors.”

“By integrating AI capabilities within a user-centric platform, we can elevate the way independent investors think about investing, allowing them to do so with precision and confidence. Collaborative features also allow investors to share and track investments and strategies with their networks, adding an extra level of insight and information.”

Gembot.ai has partnered with innovative Silicon Valley broker dealer and technology infrastructure provider, Alpaca, to enable its Gembroker service to allow commission-free trade of US Equities, ETFs and cryptocurrencies initially for Kiwis and soon also Australians. This is the first of a planned series of 30 additional third party broker integrations planned over the next period.

Meaden, who has been working on the project “in stealth mode” since 2019, sees Gembot.ai as a world class solution for a global audience.

“We decided a long time ago that we didn’t want to take the standard start-up approach of launching with a promise, but with a product that had already been stress-tested.”

“In many ways, this now feels like revolution, not evolution as we tip traditional offerings on their head. But we also want this revolution to be a peaceful one and are excited about working with other investment providers to create better outcomes for everyone.”

