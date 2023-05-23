Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Start Up Harnesses The Latest OpenAI GPT Technology

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Gembot.ai

Launched today, Gembot.ai is a Kiwi-developed, all-in-one wealth tech platform that combines OpenAI’s GPT model with extensive financial data to enable investors to independently research, plan, manage and trade investments.

More than just a trading platform, Gembot.ai is also what co-founder Charlie Meaden calls ‘your investing co-pilot’ - an assistant you can ask anything about investing, stocks, crypto or indeed how Warren Buffet or Cathie Wood may view your portfolio … and get answers almost instantaneously.

“Over the past several years much progress has been made in democratising access to more assets and the ability to trade these. However, we see a massive gap in the market to provide a best of breed investing experience that allows investors to connect multiple investment accounts while managing their risk and executing their desired strategies augmented via artificial intelligence,” says Meaden.

“From the outset, our vision has been to create a modern Bloomberg terminal that is dedicated to the needs and relative expertise of everyday investors.”

“By integrating AI capabilities within a user-centric platform, we can elevate the way independent investors think about investing, allowing them to do so with precision and confidence. Collaborative features also allow investors to share and track investments and strategies with their networks, adding an extra level of insight and information.”

Gembot.ai has partnered with innovative Silicon Valley broker dealer and technology infrastructure provider, Alpaca, to enable its Gembroker service to allow commission-free trade of US Equities, ETFs and cryptocurrencies initially for Kiwis and soon also Australians. This is the first of a planned series of 30 additional third party broker integrations planned over the next period.

Meaden, who has been working on the project “in stealth mode” since 2019, sees Gembot.ai as a world class solution for a global audience.

“We decided a long time ago that we didn’t want to take the standard start-up approach of launching with a promise, but with a product that had already been stress-tested.”

“In many ways, this now feels like revolution, not evolution as we tip traditional offerings on their head. But we also want this revolution to be a peaceful one and are excited about working with other investment providers to create better outcomes for everyone.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gembot.ai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Payments NZ: Every Day Payments Arrive In Aotearoa

From 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends will now go through on the same day. More>>


Monash University: AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>


Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 