Air navigation system must evolve for the future

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Air Navigation System Review Panel

A year long review looking at the future of the air navigation system has wrapped up, with the release of the independent review panel’s Phase 2 Report.

The review shows that New Zealand has an air navigation system that is safe and reliable. But it needs to respond to rapid and disruptive changes and opportunities, including the changing needs of the aviation sector.

“A modern and responsive air navigation system is critical to keeping New Zealand safe, connected, growing, resilient and secure,” said panel Chair Debbie Francis.

“To make sure this remains the case, the air navigation system needs to evolve. This will allow it to continue to maintain safety while making the most out of the growing opportunities that new technology and innovation are bringing.

“The system is a taonga of which New Zealanders can be proud. But as with many national treasures, it shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

The independent, ministerially appointed panel worked with the aviation sector to understand the current challenges and opportunities impacting the air navigation system. This included globally disruptive social, economic, environmental, and geopolitical trends.

“We are making nine recommendations to respond to the feedback and concerns we heard from the sector. They range from improving system leadership and protecting air navigation infrastructure, through to engaging better with iwi and Māori.

“The collective effort required is considerable. But stakeholder ambition is also high.

“The reward for working together is an air navigation system that contributes to improved prosperity and greater connections. It will also improve safety and resilience in the face of a challenging and uncertain future.

“The report and recommendations now sit with Government to pick up and implement, alongside the aviation sector. We encourage everyone to work together quickly to make progress as soon as possible,” said Debbie Francis.

More information and the full Phase 2 Report can be found at www.ansr.transport.govt.nz.

