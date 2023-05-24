The Hotel Britomart Is Awarded #1 Hotel In NZ By Tripadvisor® In 2023 Travellers’ Choice® Best Of The Best Awards

The Hotel Britomart is delighted to announce it has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for New Zealand, ranking first out of more than 3000 hotels in New Zealand.

The awards honour travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travellers’ favourites for 2023.

“We are thrilled to have been named as the #1 hotel in Aotearoa, New Zealand, in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards,” says Clinton Farley, general manager of The Hotel Britomart.

“Our dedicated team at The Hotel Britomart is delighted by this recognition, which reflects our unwavering commitment to establishing a one-of-a-kind hotel brand in the vibrant heart of Britomart, downtown Auckland. As an integral part of the Britomart neighbourhood, known for its restored heritage architecture, leading New Zealand fashion retailers, world-class eateries and business community, The Hotel Britomart goes beyond the conventional concept of a hotel and embodies a vibrant community where guests can immerse themselves in next-level five-star sustainable experiences that are distinct to New Zealand. This accolade confirms that our efforts to create unique and exceptional experiences for our guests are being enthusiastically received, and further strengthens our commitment to delivering true New Zealand hospitality at its best.”

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said John Boris, Chief Marketing Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

Learn more about The Hotel Britomart and see all the hotel’s reviews here: https://www.tripadvisor.co.nz/Hotel_Review-g255106-d21121760-Reviews-The_Hotel_Britomart-Auckland_Central_North_Island.html

About The Hotel Britomart

Smart, soulful and contemporary, The Hotel Britomart welcomes guests to the best of downtown waterfront Auckland and is New Zealand’s first 5 Green Star hotel.

The Hotel Britomart offers 99 beautifully serene timber-lined rooms and 5 luxurious Landing suites each with stunning views of the Waitemata Harbour, urban cityscapes or heritage laneways.

The hotel features New Zealand art, natural materials and custom joinery, with a sustainable seafood-focussed restaurant kingi (and private dining room kingi Private) located in the historic laneway on the ground level, open daily serving guests from breakfast until late each evening.

The historic warehouses of the Britomart neighbourhood house some of the country’s best restaurants, bars and cafes, while plant-lined pedestrian streets and laneways are full of incredible shopping. The Hotel Britomart is just a few steps away from Auckland’s beautiful waterfront, the ferry terminal and central business district.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travellers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travellers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travellers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

