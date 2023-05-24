Retail Activity Falls For The Second Quarter In A Row



The total volume of actual retail sales fell 4.1 percent in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. This followed a 4.0 percent fall in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter.

“Decreased volumes in hardware and vehicle retailing helped drive a fall in total retail sales in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter,” business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Some of the biggest changes in retail sales volumes between the March 2022 and March 2023 quarters were:

hardware, building, and garden supplies – down 13 percent

13 percent food and beverage services – up 14 percent

14 percent motor vehicles and parts – down 7.5 percent

7.5 percent accommodation – up 19 percent.

