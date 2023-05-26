Release Of Te Kāhui Raraunga/Data Iwi Leaders Group Māori Data Governance Model

Stats NZ welcomes the release of the Māori Data Governance Model, which has been endorsed by the Iwi Chairs Forum. The model makes a significant contribution - setting a vision for the future of the data system.

While the Government has not considered any specific proposals. The model proposes significant change and system shifts - presenting a robust challenge for the current data system. I am committed to working alongside Data Iwi Leaders to explore these proposals and shifts thoroughly.

Data is integral to good decision-making and planning, resource allocation, and improvements to services that lead to better outcomes for Māori, Iwi and Hapū

“The Public Service needs to improve how it collects, stores and uses data so that it has a better evidence base. That evidence base is at the heart of ensuring the services we deliver and the policy we advise on is geared towards supporting Māori aspirations and progress.” Said Government Statistician and Chief Executive of Stats NZ, Mark Sowden.

“We are increasingly seeing iwi and Māori organisations take the lead in providing services like education, health, social services and housing, and responding to crises and events. There is a need to ensure that iwi and Māori have the data they need to play this role, as well as ensuring that data can inform iwi and Māori based initiatives, empower iwi and Māori organisations in their decision making, and enable self-determination and development.

“As such, Stats NZ continues to engage more closely with Māori, iwi and hapū, including the Data Iwi Leaders Group under the Mana Ōrite Relationship Agreement signed in 2019.“– says Government Statistician, Sowden

“We have been working with Data Iwi Leaders, Māori data technicians and government agencies to better understand how the data system can deliver for and with Māori. The Māori Data Governance Model has been developed as part of this work and provides an important contribution.

“I would like to thank the members of the Data Iwi Leaders Group for doing valuable work in assessing what is needed by Māori and proposing how we can work towards the eight Pou or areas of concentration they have identified where work is needed to advance our aspirations.” – Sowden Said

A Data system that includes more collection, management and use of data ‘by Māori and for Māori’ will improve wellbeing for all New Zealanders. This value has been clearly demonstrated in recent years by Māori responses to the challenge of Covid-19 and in Cyclone recovery.

