Employment Indicators: April 2023

Monday, 29 May 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2023 month (compared with the March 2023 month) were:

  • all industries – up 0.6 percent (13,193 jobs) to 2.37 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – up 0.2 percent (165 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.7 percent (3,326 jobs)
  • service industries – up 0.5 percent (9,045 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
