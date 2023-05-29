Employment Indicators: April 2023
Monday, 29 May 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Employment indicators provide an early indication of
changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs
for the April 2023 month (compared with the March 2023
month) were:
- all industries – up 0.6 percent
(13,193 jobs) to 2.37 million filled jobs
- primary
industries – up 0.2 percent (165
jobs)
- goods-producing industries – up 0.7 percent
(3,326 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.5 percent
(9,045 jobs).
