Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What To Look For When Buying An Online Business

Monday, 29 May 2023, 12:14 pm
Press Release: nzbizbuysell.co.nz

In today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, entrepreneurs are presented with countless opportunities to acquire thriving online businesses. Whether you're a seasoned business owner or first time business owner, it is important to carefully evaluate any online business before finalising your purchase. By buying an existing online business, you can reduce your risk and avoid the start-up costs, risks and development time typically required to establish a new venture.

“Before taking the plunge and buying an online business, there are some key factors to consider” says Richard O’Brien from the NZ Business for Sale website NZBizBuySell.

Verify the Financials: Thoroughly assess the financial records of the target business for the past 2 to 3 years. Scrutinise revenue, expenses, profit margins, outstanding debt, and financial trends. Reviewing tax returns, and related documents will provide insight into the company's financial health, aiding in determining its performance, valuation, and suitability as an investment.

Assess Website Traffic and Lead Generation: Gauge the website's search engine ranking vis-à-vis competitors and ascertain its search engine optimisation (SEO) effectiveness. Evaluate the website's tracking system, such as Google Analytics, to obtain a comprehensive overview of traffic sources, visitor demographics, and lead generation strategies.

Evaluate the Industry and Customer Base: Research the industry in which the business operates to understand market dynamics, competition, and growth potential. Analyse the demographics of the customer base, gauge brand loyalty, and identify avenues for expansion.

Consider Intellectual Property: Verify the presence of any patents, trademarks, or copyrights associated with the business. Ensure legal compliance and secure full ownership of the website's digital assets, including domain names and images.

Understand the Operations and Business Model: Gain a deep understanding of the business' day-to-day operations, including supply chain management, inventory control, contracts, and shipping processes. Ascertain whether the business utilises multiple sales channels, partner agreements, or online marketplaces. Evaluate the relevance and security of products and services offered.

Evaluate Growth Potential: Assess the business' growth potential by examining market size, competition, and opportunities for expansion into new markets or product lines. Analyse the company's reputation, online presence, and scope for growth through effective marketing and SEO strategies.

Buying an online business can be an excellent investment opportunity, however do your homework first. Conduct thorough due diligence and always seek professional advice from lawyers and accountants to ensure it’s a sound investment.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from nzbizbuysell.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mindful Money: Demand For Ethical Investment In NZ

Consumers not only want to avoid investing in companies that cause harm, they are increasingly also looking to invest in KiwiSaver and investment funds that do good. More>>


Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. More>>

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee has voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%, agreeing level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 