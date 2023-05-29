What To Look For When Buying An Online Business

In today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, entrepreneurs are presented with countless opportunities to acquire thriving online businesses. Whether you're a seasoned business owner or first time business owner, it is important to carefully evaluate any online business before finalising your purchase. By buying an existing online business, you can reduce your risk and avoid the start-up costs, risks and development time typically required to establish a new venture.

“Before taking the plunge and buying an online business, there are some key factors to consider” says Richard O’Brien from the NZ Business for Sale website NZBizBuySell.

Verify the Financials: Thoroughly assess the financial records of the target business for the past 2 to 3 years. Scrutinise revenue, expenses, profit margins, outstanding debt, and financial trends. Reviewing tax returns, and related documents will provide insight into the company's financial health, aiding in determining its performance, valuation, and suitability as an investment.

Assess Website Traffic and Lead Generation: Gauge the website's search engine ranking vis-à-vis competitors and ascertain its search engine optimisation (SEO) effectiveness. Evaluate the website's tracking system, such as Google Analytics, to obtain a comprehensive overview of traffic sources, visitor demographics, and lead generation strategies.

Evaluate the Industry and Customer Base: Research the industry in which the business operates to understand market dynamics, competition, and growth potential. Analyse the demographics of the customer base, gauge brand loyalty, and identify avenues for expansion.

Consider Intellectual Property: Verify the presence of any patents, trademarks, or copyrights associated with the business. Ensure legal compliance and secure full ownership of the website's digital assets, including domain names and images.

Understand the Operations and Business Model: Gain a deep understanding of the business' day-to-day operations, including supply chain management, inventory control, contracts, and shipping processes. Ascertain whether the business utilises multiple sales channels, partner agreements, or online marketplaces. Evaluate the relevance and security of products and services offered.

Evaluate Growth Potential: Assess the business' growth potential by examining market size, competition, and opportunities for expansion into new markets or product lines. Analyse the company's reputation, online presence, and scope for growth through effective marketing and SEO strategies.

Buying an online business can be an excellent investment opportunity, however do your homework first. Conduct thorough due diligence and always seek professional advice from lawyers and accountants to ensure it’s a sound investment.



