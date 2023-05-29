Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Have You 'herd' The News? The Hunt Is On For The Ultimate Working Dog

Monday, 29 May 2023, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Cobber

From the snow-covered peaks of the Southern Alps to the blistering heat of the Australian outback, Cobber begins its search for the ultimate working dog, with nominations for the 2023 Cobber Challenge now officially open!

The 2023 Cobber Challenge, recognises the unsung heroes who keep New Zealand’s $10 billion agricultural sector moving: the paws-itive champions of the industry - the working dog.

With more than a quarter of a million stock-herding dogs in both Australia and New Zealand eligible to enter, this year’s competition is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

In its 8th year, the Cobber Challenge will see a shortlist of 12 of the fastest and fiercest mustering champions battle out in a gruelling trans-tasman contest.

Over three of their busiest weeks, a battle will take place between kelpies, collies and crosses, each fitted with a GPS tracker to record their performance.

Canine competitors will be required to demonstrate their finely honed skills, assessed on speed, duration and distance covered over the competition period.

The dog that clocks up the most kilometres will take home honour, glory and a cash prize, while each participant will receive a year's supply of ‘Cobber Working Dog’.

Kellie Savage, Cobber’s Marketing Manager says this year’s competition will be a chance for farming communities to acknowledge the lifelong commitment of the working dog.

“Working dogs are more than man’s best mate. They’re also a farmer’s colleague, partner-in-crime, and an extension of the family. They should be celebrated”

“In previous years, individual dogs have reached more than 50 kilometres in a single day, so we’re excited about what this year’s Cobber cohort will achieve.”

Australian farmer Daniel Pumpa, a two-time Cobber Challenge competitor, says the contest is a great opportunity to bring some friendly rivalry onto the farm.

“Our farm, in Central West New South Wales is a pretty big operation with sheep, cattle and crops. I couldn’t imagine a day's work without my dogs,” said Daniel, “They are the most valuable employees I have, and they’re my best mates.”

“I’ve competed in the challenge twice over the past eight years and have had an absolute blinder of a time doing it. I’d encourage any farmer out there to give it a crack.”

Cobber is encouraging all Kiwi farmers and their beloved working dogs to enter this years’ challenge to prove they are the best of the best. Nominations are open for four weeks and will close on Sunday 25 June.

Ready to show all of Aotearoa how hard your cobber works? Enter now at www.cobberchallenge.com.au

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Cobber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Mindful Money: Demand For Ethical Investment In NZ

Consumers not only want to avoid investing in companies that cause harm, they are increasingly also looking to invest in KiwiSaver and investment funds that do good. More>>


Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. More>>

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee has voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%, agreeing level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 